Talented pool jumps in fashion’s deep end

Bianca worked together with photographer Tina Nikolovski, who she met at Fashfest last year, to create the shoot, which was published as “Spectrum”.

The 20-year-old CIT fashion design and technology student says she was thrilled with how the photos turned out, and that “Coco” magazine had agreed to publish them based on a cold-call submission.

“It’s been an exciting time, and I was so happy to see the photos in the actual magazine, which looked even more beautiful than they did online,” she says.

“The day the magazine arrived I was screaming, there were happy tears.”

Having drawn dresses and made designs since she was a little girl, Bianca says she always wanted to do exactly this.

“I have this thing in my life where I always come back to my initial idea – that first inspiration I get is usually the best one for me,” she says.

“Fashion design is definitely my passion and I love creating clothes that are bespoke, beautiful and unique.”

Bianca says that her designs appeal to women aged between 16-30 who love experimenting with fashion and enjoy clothes that are a bit out of the ordinary but appreciate quality.

“My designs are things I would wear myself, that have a minimal aesthetic mixed with pretty,” she says.

“Neutrals with embellishments, lace and beading, something unique that makes simple designs pop. The beaded jacket used in the photo shoot took me hours and hours of work but it’s so beautiful.

“And designing my own clothes is good for me as I’m short, so I can make them fit perfectly!”

Bianca sells her clothes under “Bianca Pavlic – The Label”, mainly through word of mouth and markets, and says she creates crop tops from $55, bralettes from $30-$40, as well as custom designs for formals.

She says she plans to study an advanced diploma of fashion business at the FBI college in Sydney after graduating CIT in June.

“Eventually, I’d like to have a little shop with a studio where I could work and sell garments, as well as building an online presence as I grow,” she says.

“It’s a tough industry but I know my passion is in design, and I can see myself doing it long term – and with perseverance you can do anything.”

More information at facebook.com/biancapavlic.thelabel

“Coco” magazine fashion shoot credits:

Photographer & creative director, Tina Nikolovski (tinanikolovski.com);

Make-up, Katie Saarikko;

Hair, Lexi Bannister;

Designer, Bianca Pavlic – The Label;

Stylist, Tina Nikolovski;

Assistant, Laurynn Myles;

Model, Emma Yates at Devojka Models

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

