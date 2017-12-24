Target’s Boxing Day sales start now!

Target in Civic and its Boxing Day sales start now!

SHARP-eyed reader Chris Emery spotted this poster spruiking Boxing Day sale items pasted to the window of the Target store in Civic yesterday! (December 23). It’s one way of beating the rush to the sales on Tuesday!

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: