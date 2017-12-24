Target’s Boxing Day sales start now!

A NEW road link from the Majura Parkway to the Majura Park commercial precinct has been officially opened in time for the Boxing Day sales. The $7.9 million project delivers 1.3 kilometres of road including […]
A NEW road link from the Majura Parkway to the Majura Park commercial precinct has been officially opened in time for the Boxing Day sales. The $7.9 million project delivers 1.3 kilometres of road including […]
BETWEEN Boxing Day (December 26) and January 15, the guilt of regifting will be lifted as the Weston Creek shopping centre Cooleman Court forwards donated, unwanted gifts to Communities@Work. The “Re-gift for Good” project […]
IN what seems to be an invitation-only event destined to test the resources of the cloakroom, the National Gallery of Australia is hosting a nude viewing of its summer blockbuster “Hyper Real” for a couple […]
SHARP-eyed reader Chris Emery spotted this poster spruiking Boxing Day sale items pasted to the window of the Target store in Civic yesterday! (December 23). It’s one way of beating the rush to the sales on Tuesday!
A BATHROOM fire at Greenleigh Central Canberra Motel on Cotter Road, Curtin, has needed the attention of two fire pumpers and two command vehicles this afternoon. The fire has been contained and the ambos treated a […]
TEN fire units are fighting a blaze at Corin Dam, close to the dam wall. ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Rural Fire Service are working to extinguish the fire, which is about 50 metres […]
No comments yet.