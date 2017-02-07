More taxi licences, more transport options

AFTER March 1 there will be a staged release of additional taxi licences as part of the ACT government’s taxi reform agenda according to Minister for Regulatory Services Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay says: “The ACT Government has continued to review the on-demand transport market to ensure greater consumer choice, sustainability and long-term competitiveness.

“With the introduction of international flights at Canberra Airport and growing demand for taxi licences, the ACT Government will lift its freeze on the lease of 50 currently unavailable government-owned taxi licences to promote competition and help meet demand.

“From 1 March 2017, 10 additional taxi licences will be released each quarter up to the regulated cap of 358, subject to ongoing consideration of market conditions. The cap will not change.”

There is a substantial demand for unreleased government-owned taxi plates. A formal wait list and qualification process is in place to address demand as these plates are released.

Taxi reforms such as the reduction in taxi licence fees from $10,000 to $5000 have endeavoured to level the playing field for the taxi and hire car industry to ensure a more competitive and accessible service.

An evaluation of the Taxi Industry Innovation Reforms will be undertaken to review reform outcomes and supply arrangements.

