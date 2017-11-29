Taxpayers pay vet bill for dangerous dog

Alistair Coe

AFTER a dangerous dog brutally attacked a person, Canberra taxpayers paid the vet bill for the dog, which then killed a woman in Watson two months later, says Leader of the Opposition Alistair Coe. 

Mr Coe says in a briefing in late October, ACT government officials informed the Canberra Liberals of this fact and despite the government taking a number of questions on notice at the time, Minister Meegan Fitzharris, is yet to provide answers. 

“The revelation that a dog that hospitalised a person with serious injuries could be taken to a vet to be patched-up at taxpayers’ expense and then returned to the owner is outrageous,” Mr Coe says.

“The Opposition was advised that this same dog was the animal that caused the fatal injuries to a woman in October.

“The Minister’s handling of this issue, and many other dangerous dog episodes, is appalling.”

