Teen airlifted after a stolen car rolls

A FOURTEEN-year-old has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital suffering a spinal fracture following the crash of a stolen car near Cooma on Sunday (March 26).

At about 8.50am an 18-year-old man was driving the stolen Nissan sedan along the Monaro Highway when it left the road and rolled about 7km north of Cooma.

The driver had three passengers all under the age of 17. Two were taken to Cooma Hospital and have since been released and the third, a 14-year-old girl remains in Canberra Hospital.

Police say the vehicle had allegedly been stolen from the ACT on Saturday and had been involved in numerous offences between Canberra and Eden since that time.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested taken to Cooma Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, three counts of cause bodily harm by misconduct in motor vehicle, negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm and unaccompanied learner and receive property stolen outside NSW.

His licence was suspended and will appear before Cooma Local Court on Wednesday, May 17.

