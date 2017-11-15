Teen brawl leaves two injured

TWO teenage girls have multiple injuries after they were assaulted outside a cafe, near the Lathlain Street entrance to Belconnen Mall on Friday (November 10).

The assault, involving three female and two male offenders occurred between 3pm and 3.15pm.

Some of the offenders were allegedly wearing school uniforms.

One of the female offenders is described as 14 years old, tall, thin build with straight, blonde hair. She was wearing black pants and a black top with white runners.

One of the male offenders is described as 17 years old, heavy build and of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance.

Anyone who may have any information are urged to call police on 131444 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

