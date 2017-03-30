Teen faces court over numerous offences

A SEVENTEEN-year-old male will face the ACT Children’s Court today (March 30) after he was arrested while robbing a house in Ngunnawal yesterday afternoon.

The arrest occurred around 4.45pm after there was a report of a suspicious car and two men were seen entering a house.

The car had previously been reported stolen and had come to the attention of police when failing to stop upon police direction and driving in a reckless manner.

The 17-year-old teenager was found inside the garage and the second man fled the house by jumping through a glass window, gaining injuries.

He was arrested a short distance away and conveyed to The Canberra Hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old teenager has been charged with four counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of ride/drive in a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of minor theft, four counts of property damage, resist arrest, unlawful possession, possess drug of dependence, failure to appear in court and had a first instance warrant for his arrest.

The 22-year-old man will face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date and will be charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of ride/drive in a stolen motor vehicle, theft, property damage, resist arrest and possess drug of dependence.

