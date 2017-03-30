THE ACT has today, March 30, become the first jurisdiction to move towards restricting access to rapid fire lever action shotguns according to the Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman. Following the review of the National […]
Teen faces court over numerous offences
A SEVENTEEN-year-old male will face the ACT Children’s Court today (March 30) after he was arrested while robbing a house in Ngunnawal yesterday afternoon.
The arrest occurred around 4.45pm after there was a report of a suspicious car and two men were seen entering a house.
The car had previously been reported stolen and had come to the attention of police when failing to stop upon police direction and driving in a reckless manner.
The 17-year-old teenager was found inside the garage and the second man fled the house by jumping through a glass window, gaining injuries.
He was arrested a short distance away and conveyed to The Canberra Hospital for treatment.
The 17-year-old teenager has been charged with four counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of ride/drive in a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of minor theft, four counts of property damage, resist arrest, unlawful possession, possess drug of dependence, failure to appear in court and had a first instance warrant for his arrest.
The 22-year-old man will face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date and will be charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of ride/drive in a stolen motor vehicle, theft, property damage, resist arrest and possess drug of dependence.
