Teen forces entry and assaults occupants

A TEENAGE man will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (October 12), after he and another man forcibly entered a residence in Kaleen and seriously assaulted the occupants.

Armed with various weapons such as a knife, baseball bat and a metal pole, the teenager, 19, and another man entered the residence at about 7.30pm on May 8.

The two victims who were assaulted, were transported to The Canberra Hospital.

The 19-year-old will face the ACT Magistrates Court, charged with aggravated burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm. Police will oppose bail.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident.

Information that could assist police is urged to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6103129.

