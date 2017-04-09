Teen girl threatens family members with knife

A 14-year-old girl will appear in court today after being charged with domestic-related offences at Queanbeyan.

About 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday, April 8), police were called to a home in Queanbeyan following reports the girl had damaged a wall and threatened two family members with a knife.

She was arrested and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where she was charged with malicious damage, intimidation x 2, breach AVO and breach bail.

She was refused bail to appear at a children’s court today (Sunday, April 9).

