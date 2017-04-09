THERE was what was described as “quite a turnout” of community groups, churches, universities and community groups for the Refugee Action Council’s rally in Civic at lunchtime (April 9).
Teen girl threatens family members with knife
A 14-year-old girl will appear in court today after being charged with domestic-related offences at Queanbeyan.
About 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday, April 8), police were called to a home in Queanbeyan following reports the girl had damaged a wall and threatened two family members with a knife.
She was arrested and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where she was charged with malicious damage, intimidation x 2, breach AVO and breach bail.
She was refused bail to appear at a children’s court today (Sunday, April 9).
