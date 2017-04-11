Teen missing since Friday

A TEENAGE girl from Dunlop, Abigail Bogar, has been missing since Friday (April 7) morning where she was last seen at the Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT).

She is described as being 160cm tall, with long straight blonde hair, hazel eyes, a slim build and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a black “hoodie”.

It’s unknown where Abigail has travelled to but ACT police suggest she may possibly be in the ACT or NSW.

Police hold concerns for her welfare and wish to locate her.

Information to 131 444 using reference 6091820.

