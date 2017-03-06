Teenager cyclist injured in crash

AN 18-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital after being involved in a crash today (March 6). ambulance

The teenager was treated at about 12.08pm for head injuries at Biology Place in Acton, which was where the accident occurred.

 

