APPLICATIONS open today (March 7) for the ACT government’s Inclusive Participation Funding Program (IPFP), which has made $80,000 available to assist in the development of sport or active recreation opportunities for specific groups. The primary objective of […]
Teenager cyclist injured in crash
AN 18-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital after being involved in a crash today (March 6).
The teenager was treated at about 12.08pm for head injuries at Biology Place in Acton, which was where the accident occurred.
No comments yet.