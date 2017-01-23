Teenager rushed to hospital from snake bite

AN 18-year-old was rushed to hospital this afternoon after being bitten by a snake when walking through a paddock at Kambah.

The young woman had entered the paddock when she felt the bite.

ACT Ambulance Service duty officer Chris Barry says the woman felt a bite on her calf muscle and looked down to see a brown snake. She returned home and rang Emergency Triple Zero (000).

She has been stabilised on scene by intensive care paramedics and is being transported to the Canberra Hospital.

“The community should keep in mind that snakes are very active in the act at this time of year and you should exercise caution when outdoors,” Barry says.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

