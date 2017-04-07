Teens arrested over stabbing in Queanbeyan

TWO teenage boys have been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Queanbeyan last night and another stabbing this morning (April 7).

At about 11.55pm yesterday emergency services were called to a service station on Bungendore Road after an employee had arrived to work and located a fellow employee injured in the premises.

The 29-year-old man, who appeared to have suffered stab wounds, was assisted but he died at the scene.

The teenage boys are also alleged to have stabbed a second man on Southwell Place, at about 6.20am this morning before fleeing the scene in a silver Ford Falcon.

The man was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The teenagers were found by police not long after in the reported car and failed to stop, leading to a short car chase.

Just after 6.30am, the two teenagers were arrested on the Monaro Highway, ACT.

