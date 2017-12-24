Ten units fighting blaze at Corin Dam

TEN fire units are fighting a blaze at Corin Dam, close to the dam wall.

ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Rural Fire Service are working to extinguish the fire, which is about 50 metres x 50 metres in size, burning at a slow rate and heading in a south-east direction.



The Bushfire Alert and Warning Level has been set at ADVICE.

However, the Fire Danger Rating where the fire is burning is VERY HIGH. Fires burning in VERY HIGH conditions can be difficult to control and there is a risk of flames burning into the treetops.

4.14PM UPDATE: The blaze has been contained and fire crews have established control lines around it. They will remain at the scene for several hours to complete firefighting operations.

The ESA advises residents to monitor the situation for any changes through local ACT media outlets, the ESA website esa.act.gov.au, ESA Twitter account @ACT_ESA, ESA Facebook account @ACT Emergency Services Agency, the national version of the Fires Near Me mobile device App or by calling Access Canberra on 13 22 81.

This advice should be read in conjunction with current weather conditions. Current weather observations can be found on the Bureau of Meteorology website http://www.bom.gov.au/weather/ act/observations/canberra. shtml

