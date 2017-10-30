Terribly British Day moves to Queanbeyan

On Sunday, December 3, more than 300 British marques, representing cars such as Austin and Zephyr, will be on display.

Terribly British Day chairman, Horst Kirchner, says the day celebrates its 42nd year this year, making it one of the oldest car displays in the Canberra Region.

“It attracts British made cars from Sydney, Melbourne, the South Coast, the central west of New South Wales, and the Southern Highlands,” Mr Kirchner says.

“The Eden/Monaro Cancer Support Group will be the beneficiary of any fund raising at the gate.”

The display is open to the public from 10am to 3pm.

