Young track rider dies from accident injuries

RIHARNA Thomson has died in hospital this morning (March 3) after spending three days in a critical condition following a fall off a horse early Tuesday.

The Canberra Racing Club this morning expressed its sympathy saying that Riharna was a dedicated track rider rising early every morning to ride track work and was recently promoted to the position of stable foreman.

“She was a young and enthusiastic horse lover who was well respected and loved amongst the local stable fraternity,” says the club.

“Our thoughts are with Riharna’s family and friends during this difficult time.

“Everyone in the racing family at Thoroughbred Park is deeply affected by the passing of Riharna.”

Club employees and stable staff are receiving support and have been offered counselling services locally.

Riharna’s family have requested that their privacy be respected at this sad time.

A ceremony to honour the memory of Riharna will be held in the Mounting Yard at Thoroughbred Park at 1pm on Sunday before the first race on Black Opal Stakes Day.

Arrangements for the funeral in Tamworth are yet to be announced.

