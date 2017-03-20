Three males forced themselves into Civic apartment

ON Tuesday night (March 14) three males wearing balaclavas allegedly forced entry into an apartment in Civic then threatened and robbed the two occupants.

The invasion happened around 9.50pm at the Manhattan Apartments.

A brief scuffle occurred during the break in, resulting in a male occupant suffering head injuries. He was later transported to the Canberra Hospital for treatment.

A female occupant also suffered minor injuries.

All three male offenders were wearing dark clothing, two of the offenders have been identified as Caucasian in appearance.

A small amount of cash was taken during the home invasion.

Investigations are ongoing.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6082177.

