Thunderstorm moves east past Canberra
THE Bureau of Meteorology have released an update stating that major thunderstorms are moving east towards NSW.
They are forecast to affect Hornsby, Parramatta, Dural, Fairfield, Riverstone and Ryde by 4.05 pm and Sydney Olympic Park, Gordon, Manly, Mona Vale, Strathfield and Terrey Hills by 4.35 pm.
