Tidbinbilla road death takes toll to six
A MAN died after a single-vehicle collision at Tidbinbilla last night (November 15). His is the sixth death on ACT roads this year.
About 9.40pm, police responded to a report that a vehicle had collided with a tree on Paddys River Road.
The driver was taken to hospital where he died this morning from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team is examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone who may have any information should call 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au
