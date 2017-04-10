WHEN the Church of Christ Ainslie was burgled recently, its pastor Ken Perrin practised what he preaches and placed a message on the public noticeboard out the front saying: “Dear burglar, we forgive you”. It’s […]
Tip leads police to weed house
A TIP through Crime Stoppers has lead to the discovery of multiple cannabis plants in Narrabundah on Friday (April 7).At around midday, Woden Patrol searched the house and found three large mature cannabis plants growing in a shed with its roof removed, in the yard.
A hydroponic setup was also located in one of the bedrooms which contained 20 small cannabis plants and 1kg of dried cannabis.
Police seized the drugs and hydroponic equipment and investigations are ongoing.
Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
