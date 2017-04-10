Tip leads police to weed house

A TIP through Crime Stoppers has lead to the discovery of multiple cannabis plants in Narrabundah on Friday (April 7).

A hydroponic setup was also located in one of the bedrooms which contained 20 small cannabis plants and 1kg of dried cannabis.

Police seized the drugs and hydroponic equipment and investigations are ongoing.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

