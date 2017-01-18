Arts / Top Celtic band coming to Smith’s

IRISH band FourWinds are for the first time touring Australia after playing at the Woodford Folk Festival and will be in Canberra on Monday (January 22).

Rooted in the Celtic tradition, FourWinds produce tunes and lyrics that present Irish traditional music in a modern and creative context. Their influences include Begley and Cooney, The Bothy Band, Planxty, Brady and Irvine, Moving Hearts, Pink Floyd and even, they say, Elvis.

The band has recently been awarded the Danny Kyle Award, presented by the Celtic Connections festival board in recognition of outstanding emerging talent in Celtic and has also been chosen as one of three finalists in the Rising Stars Competition, held by The Gathering in Killarney, Ireland.

Daoiri Farrell, (vocals & bouzouki) Caroline Keane, (concertina & whistles) Tom Delany (Uilleann pipes & whistles) and Robbie Walsh (bodhrán, percussions & backing vocals) have performed as FourWinds since 2013, but all have toured extensively throughout Europe, Canada and America both solo and in groups.

FourWinds have just released their debut album, not surprisingly called “FourWinds”.

FourWinds, at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga St Civic, Monday, January 23, 7pm – 9pm, (Doors open 6.30pm) bookings to smithsalternative.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

