Long-term traffic lane closures for tram work

THERE will be long-term lane closures on Flemington Road, Mitchell, from Friday (March 17) as part of the light rail construction. There will also be changes to the Gungahlin Town Centre in April.

“As construction along Flemington Road moves forward, it is necessary to widen the existing road to accommodate the new light rail alignment,” said Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris..

“This is an important part of construction that will enable the light rail track to be laid later in the year.

“The changes to Flemington Road will primarily be around Mitchell, between the Federal Highway and Well Station Drive.

“Changes will also occur around the Gungahlin Town Centre, with work to begin soon on Hibberson Street. As a result, Hibberson Street will be closing to vehicular traffic from April 10 between Kate Crace Street and Gungahlin Place, with bus services diverted outside of Hibberson Street.

“We will also begin construction in April for the new bus interchange for Gungahlin. The works are anticipated to be completed in December.

Flemington Road lane closures include:

· Just north of Sandford Street to south of Well Station Drive – A contraflow arrangement will be implemented where both southbound and northbound traffic will be realigned on the section of road currently used for two lanes of southbound traffic only. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

· Randwick Road to Sandford Street – Northbound traffic reduced to one lane.

· Federal Highway to north of Sandford Street – The southbound bus lane will be closed with buses directed on to the remaining single southbound traffic lane.

· Access to Lysaght intersection will also be closed due to the contraflow arrangement and signed detours will be in place to redirect traffic.

Suggested diversions for motorists include:

· From city to Gungahlin via Barton Highway and Gungahlin Drive

· From city to Gungahlin via Barton Highway, Gundaroo Drive and/or Gungahlin Drive

· From Federal Highway to Gungahlin via Horse Park Drive and Anthony Rolfe Avenue

Effects on buses

The following stops will be closed during this work:

· Stops 4927 and 4928 on Flemington Road near Randwick Road

Bus stops will remain open at both Exhibition Park and Mitchell. These stops are:

· 4751: Flemington Rd, Exhibition Park

· 4752: Flemington Rd ,opp Exhibition Park

· 6036: Flemington Rd, after Sandford St

· 6037: Flemington Rd, after Lysaght St

Effects on cyclists

The southbound shared path adjacent to EPIC will be closed.”

The following lanes will be made available for cyclists:

Both northbound and southbound on-road cycle lanes between Federal Highway and Sandford Street.

Off-road cycle path between Sandford Street and Well Station Drive, adjacent to Flemington Road southbound lane.

More information about the changes, including maps, is available at www.transport.act.gov.au

