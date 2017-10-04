Transport Canberra’s call for mechanics

TRANSPORT Canberra has opened applications to anyone interested in becoming a heavy vehicle mechanical apprentice and is urging people with a mechanical mind to apply.

Minister for Transport and City Services Minister Meegan Fitzharris says the program is for anyone interested in a career in mechanics and in supporting public transport in the ACT.

“We are looking to recruit full-time heavy vehicle apprentices and Australian School Based Apprentices (ASBA) to start in February 2018,” she says.

“The apprentices will study and undertake practical training with CIT over the next four years to become qualified as heavy vehicle mechanics.”

Applications for TCCS heavy vehicle mechanics apprenticeships close this Friday, October 6, at 5pm.

For more information and to register email actionrecruitment@act.gov.au or visit jobs.act.gov.au or call 6207 9022.

