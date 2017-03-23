Triathlon cuts through Parkes Way causing closures

TEMPORARY road closures will be in place along Parkes Way this Saturday (March 25) to make space for the Proximity Corporate and Community Triathlon.

4.30am to 2.30pm

There will be no access to Parkes Way westbound from Kings Avenue, Anzac Parade, Coranderrk Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Edinburgh Avenue or Lawson Crescent.

Detours will be in place during this closure and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

Information on 13 22 81 or visit www.tccs.act.gov.au

