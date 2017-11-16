Trumble to move on from Portrait Gallery

Mr Trumble has told his board that he intends to pursue “a number of substantial writing and other projects”, but described his period as director, a post he took up in 2014, as “extremely rich and rewarding.”

He is of the view that young and vibrant institutions benefit from periodic leadership changes, which he says: “should be undertaken in an orderly way”.

The chairman of the gallery’s board, Helen Nugent, says: “As the NPGA approaches its 20th anniversary year, it is in great shape from an artistic, access and financial position.”

“We are extraordinarily grateful to Angus for all he has done to put us in such a strong position… we are in Angus’s debt for giving us significant notice of his intent, thereby allowing us to plan for the future,” Helen says.

Trumble, a noted researcher and former Fulbright scholar, served as senior curator of Paintings and Sculpture at the Yale Center for British Art until taking up his Canberra post 2014, has been an eloquent and lively director, spearheading programs to open the NPG to the wider public and even dancing in an international video competition.

The board will now embark on a search of a new director.

