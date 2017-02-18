NSW Police are working with Rural Fire Service to establish the circumstances of how yesterday’s bushfire started, which affected properties in the Queanbeyan area. Just before midday yesterday (Friday, February 17), emergency services were alerted […]
Tumut stabbing, man charged
A MAN has been charged over an alleged stabbing at Tumut early this morning.
Police were patrolling the township at 2.15am when they were flagged down by a resident who told them a man suffering multiple stab wounds had arrived at his home in Quandong Avenue.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the 22-year-old man at the scene before taking him to Tumut Hospital; he has since been airlifted to Canberra Hospital where he is reported to be in a serious condition.
Police from Cootamundra Local Area Command established a crime scene.
A 35-year-old man was arrested a short time later was taken to Tumut Police Station. He has now been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault.
He was refused bail in Wagga Wagga Local Court today.
