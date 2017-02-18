Tumut stabbing, man charged

A MAN has been charged over an alleged stabbing at Tumut early this morning.

Police were patrolling the township at 2.15am when they were flagged down by a resident who told them a man suffering multiple stab wounds had arrived at his home in Quandong Avenue.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the 22-year-old man at the scene before taking him to Tumut Hospital; he has since been airlifted to Canberra Hospital where he is reported to be in a serious condition.

Police from Cootamundra Local Area Command established a crime scene.

A 35-year-old man was arrested a short time later was taken to Tumut Police Station. He has now been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He was refused bail in Wagga Wagga Local Court today.

