FIVE alleged offenders will will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 21) after assaulting two inmates at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) in August this year. Both victims were taken to hospital. Information was […]
Turnbull’s ‘yes’ bike comes to Canberra
THE rainbow crocheted bicycle, which was chained to a pole outside Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s Sydney home during the marriage equality postal vote campaign will join the National Museum of Australia’s collection.The bicycle was made by a Sydney-based yarn bomber, known as “Treble Maker”, Eloise Murphy. Ms Murphy, in a tribute to the Turnbulls’ 37-year marriage, echoed the “Yes” campaign’s rainbow theme in her crocheted design, which also includes “Yes” embroidery on the purple seat, sequined hearts, photographs of the Turnbulls and quotes about their marriage.
National Museum director, Dr Mathew Trinca, thanked the Prime Minister for personally bringing the bicycle to Canberra and noted the marriage equality vote was a defining moment in Australia’s history.
“We are delighted to receive the Love Wheels bicycle into the National Museum’s collection for all Australians to enjoy,” says Dr Trinca.
National Museum curator Lily Withycombe says the bicycle will form part of a wider collection, which will include objects reflecting all sides of the marriage equality debate.
The bicycle will go on display at the National Museum early in 2018.
