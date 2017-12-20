Turnbull’s ‘yes’ bike comes to Canberra

THE rainbow crocheted bicycle, which was chained to a pole outside Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s Sydney home during the marriage equality postal vote campaign will join the National Museum of Australia’s collection.

National Museum director, Dr Mathew Trinca, thanked the Prime Minister for personally bringing the bicycle to Canberra and noted the marriage equality vote was a defining moment in Australia’s history.

“We are delighted to receive the Love Wheels bicycle into the National Museum’s collection for all Australians to enjoy,” says Dr Trinca.

National Museum curator Lily Withycombe says the bicycle will form part of a wider collection, which will include objects reflecting all sides of the marriage equality debate.

The bicycle will go on display at the National Museum early in 2018.

