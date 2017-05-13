Turner blag may have motorcycle gang links

THREE men have been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Turner this morning (Saturday, May 13) that may be linked to motorcycle gang activity.

Around 6am police responded to a report that three men had forcefully entered a unit on Forbes Street, Turner, and were threatening the occupants.

Two men were arrested at the unit. The third, possibly armed, had fled to another unit. Police negotiators and Specialist Response Group members talked the man from the unit and he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and Taskforce Nemesis members are assisting as police believe the incident may have links to outlaw motorcycle gang activity.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 1800 333 000 via act.crimestoppers.com.au .

