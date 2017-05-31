Two Canberra suburbs get new walk in centres

IN this year’s Budget the ACT government will be investing $14 million, over five years, to deliver a walk in centre in Gungahlin and to develop the design of the Weston Creek region Walk in Centre.

Construction of the Gungahlin facility will start in 2018 and is expected to be completed later that year. The new walk in centre will be connected to the existing Gungahlin Community Health Centre located in the heart of the town-centre.

“Developing a centre in the Weston Creek region will provide the community in Weston Creek, Molonglo and Woden access to more convenient care for minor injury and illness,” Ms Fitzharris says.

The budget also includes scoping work for a new health centre in Canberra’s inner north.

In mid 2014, two new Walk in Centres were opened in Belconnen and Tuggeranong. These facilities have met the increasing demand for conveniently located health services while helping to reduce pressures on the primary health care service.

“Walk in Centre health care will continue to be provided for free and on a walk-in, no appointment basis,” Ms Fitzsharris says.

Further information via health.act.gov.au/our- services/walk-centre.

