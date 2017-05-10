Two men stabbed in Kaleen home

TWO men were stabbed on Monday (May 8) night after a further two men in black balaclavas forced themselves into a Kaleen home.

ACT police were called to the house on Florentine Circuitat at about 7.30pm where one victim had sustained a stab wound to his back and the other victim had sustained a stab wound to his arm.

The offenders fled on foot prior to police arrival and were last seen travelling towards the green belt off Florentine Circuit.

Investigations are ongoing.

Information to 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6103129.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

