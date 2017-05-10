AN elderly man has died following a two vehicle car accident in Tuggeranong this afternoon (May 10). The head on car crash occurred at around 12.15pm on Long Gully Road, between Erindale Drive and Mugga Lane. […]
Two men stabbed in Kaleen home
TWO men were stabbed on Monday (May 8) night after a further two men in black balaclavas forced themselves into a Kaleen home.
ACT police were called to the house on Florentine Circuitat at about 7.30pm where one victim had sustained a stab wound to his back and the other victim had sustained a stab wound to his arm.
The offenders fled on foot prior to police arrival and were last seen travelling towards the green belt off Florentine Circuit.
Investigations are ongoing.
Information to 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6103129.
