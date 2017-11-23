Two years on and government squibs bowling club support

THE proposed lawn bowls project at the Gungahlin Lakes Golf and Community Club has been placed on indefinite hold by the board of the Ainslie Group.

The Group made a commitment to members of the Canberra City Bowling Club to establish replacement greens at Gungahlin with the support of the ACT government and Bowls ACT.

Discussions have been held with the ACT government since 2015 with a view to finalising a government contribution to get the project over the line, but have failed to produce any tangible support for the project notwithstanding a commitment to provide lawn-bowling facilities for the Gungahlin community.

The Ainslie Group CEO Simon Patterson said: “The Ainslie Board is no longer treating the bowling green project as active and has placed it on hold indefinitely with any future interest being subject to financial scrutiny including agreed government support.

“In a challenging business and regulatory environment, the Ainslie Group is not in a position to complete this community project without government support and will not compromise the integration of the project with existing club and golf facilities with a scaled down or remotely located bowling facility.

“The Ainslie Group Board has agreed to look at ways to support the Canberra City Bowling Club and its members. This support has included the ongoing lease of the Braddon club bowling facilities since the 2015 sale. These leasing arrangements are subject to the new owner’s requirements for access to the site and the Ainslie Group is now seeking suitable alternative arrangements for CCBC members. “

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

