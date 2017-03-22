Union urges clubs to reject pay cuts

UNITED Voice is calling on ACT clubs to support their staff against a potential cut to weekend and public holiday pay rates following the Fair Work Commission’s announcement in February to cut penalty rates.

The Fair Work Commission has asked for Clubs Australia and other interested parties to make submissions by March 24 to help determine the future of penalty rates for the thousands of people who work in local clubs.

United Voice ACT secretary Lyndal Ryan has called on clubs to back their staff: “Clubs workers work long hours, seven days a week to provide a fantastic service to their local communities. They don’t deserve, and cannot afford a pay cut.”

“We’re calling on all ACT clubs to commit to not cutting the pay of their staff who miss out on valuable time with their friends and family to work on weekends and holidays,” she says.

“We ask clubs not to engage in any further attempts to undermine the pay and conditions of their workforce. A workforce that is already low paid and struggling with the cost of living.

“We’ve been encouraged by the employers who have publicly committed to not cutting the wages of their staff regardless of the Fair Work Commission decision.

“We are now asking ACT clubs to make the same commitment to their staff and to the wider community who overwhelmingly oppose any cut to penalty rates.

“Hospitality workers have been let down by the Federal Government. We hope ACT clubs workers will not be let down by their employers.”

