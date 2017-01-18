UnionsACT calls for better “working-in-heat” regulations

FOLLOWING the continued heatwave across the ACT, UnionsACT is demanding for stronger and clearer regulations when working in the heat.

Some industries and collective agreements have clear requirements about working when there is extreme heat but there is no clear overall standard in the ACT for employers and employees.

Secretary of UnionsACT Alex White says: “Working in heat is a serious workplace safety issue, not just for people working outdoors, but also for a range of work indoors, including in aged care facilities, offices, and retail and hospitality.

“There is more to working in heat than just the temperature, and the health impacts can be very serious. Heat stroke is potentially life-threatening.

“As Canberra has faced a long heat-wave, it is important for working people, employers and the community to be aware of the risks. Employers in particular should ensure they understand their obligations under the Work Health and Safety Act. Community organisations also have duties of care to volunteers.

“With the ACT and Australia facing more and longer heatwaves from global warming, UnionsACT believes that there should be clearer, and stronger, regulations for working in heat.”

Workers have the right under the ACT Work Health and Safety Act to take reasonable care for their health and safety. These rights also extend to volunteers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

