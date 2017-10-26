UnionsACT fire back at Coe’s ‘serious attack’

A group of people, led by UnionsACT secretary Alex White gathered at the front of the Assembly at around lunchtime today, October 26, demanding for Mr Coe to retract what was said.

Mr White called Coe’s comments a serious attack on their fundamental principles while the crowd called for Coe to resign.

“The idea of natural justice is that you can respond to what grubs, [Alistair Coe], say about you and he is abusing his position, the power that he gets by being an elected representative to smear and slander working people and unions and say that we’re corrupt well it’s not good enough,” Mr White said.

“If he does not have the courage to come out and repeat what he has said in the assembly where it can be tested in court, where we have the opportunity to reply and respond than he has no choice [but to resign].

“He’s a very inexperienced opposition leader who has overreached. He has abused the trust that politicians and MLAs get given. He has abused that power and he must resign.

“If he has a single ounce of integrity, he would come out and repeat what he has said in the assembly, out here.”

Read: Barr government turns Canberra into ‘corrupt capital’

