Unit destroyed fire in Waramanga

A WARAMANGA unit has been destroyed by a fire last night with ACT Fire and Rescue being alerted before 1am.

The only female occupant had safely self evacuated when the first fire truck arrived and is said to be uninjured.

An adjoining unit has sustained smoke damage from the fire.

Firefighters early this morning were ventilating smoke from the premises before residents were allowed back inside their homes.

The initial estimated damage bill for the destroyed unit is $350,000.

