MEMBERS of walking clubs from the Netherlands and Russia will be visiting the ACT, as well as individual walkers from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, NZ, Norway and the US, for the 26th Canberra Walking Festival […]
Video shows Bunda Street brawl
FOOTAGE has been released by ACT police showing a man assaulting another man outside Akiba Bar on Bunda Street during the early hours of Sunday, March 12.At about 2.10am one man was injured after being pushed to the ground over a planter box by the other man.
The man assaulted was treated for injuries in hospital and discharged later the same day.
The alleged offender is described as having dark hair and wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, dark pants and white sneakers.
Witnesses to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
