Video shows Bunda Street brawl

FOOTAGE has been released by ACT police showing a man assaulting another man outside Akiba Bar on Bunda Street during the early hours of Sunday, March 12.

The man assaulted was treated for injuries in hospital and discharged later the same day.

The alleged offender is described as having dark hair and wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, dark pants and white sneakers.

Witnesses to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

