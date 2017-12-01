Visitors urged to reconsider travel to the snowy mountains

VISITORS are urged to reconsider camping and back country travel in Kosciuszko National Park this weekend in light of severe weather warnings.

Acting NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) director Frazer Muir says the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting widespread heavy rain and damaging winds over the area from today (December 1).

“The safety of our visitors is paramount so we suggest people defer their visit to Kosciuszko’s back country and remote areas of all parks across the southern ranges region,” Mr Muir says.

“Camping in such extreme weather can be dangerous and heavy rains could see some tracks and trails become slippery or impassable over the weekend.

“If the predicated rain and wind arrive, those out in the back country or in camping areas beside rivers, creeks and dams may find themselves stranded and unable to safely get out.

“Rivers and river crossings will also become particularly dangerous and we urge visitors to take all precautions and avoid non-essential travel in these areas.

“Conditions across the high country can change very quickly and can be extreme so to be safe, please consider delaying or modifying your trip to the region’s National Parks this weekend.”

Visitors are advised to check the NPWS website for up to date information on park, track or trail closures.

