Be warned: Cops blitzing speed til midnight

Police are implementing the Operation Safe Speeds, a 24-hour national initiative targeting speeding drivers until midnight tonight.

The idea for the inaugural operation was established following a National Road Policing Conference this year and was supported by all state and territory police.

In Canberra, police will be conducting targeted operations to enforce the speed limit. Drivers caught speeding face fines ranging from $257 and one demerit point, to $1831 and six demerit points.

The officer in Charge Traffic Operations, Station Sgt Marcus Boorman, said: “Speeding is one of the top contributing factors to death and serious injury on ACT Roads. If you speed you are putting yourself and all other road users at risk.

“Obey the road rules and drive to the conditions so we can all work towards safer roads both in the ACT and nationally.”

