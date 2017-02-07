We missed one!

IN skiting last week about newly gonged “CityNews” writers Michael Moore AM and Bill Stephens OAM joining columnist Jon Stanhope AO, editor Ian Meikle AM, arts editor Helen Musa OAM and sport columnist Tim Gavel OAM in making the paper probably the most-gonged media outlet in Australia we forgot someone.

Music reviewer Ian McLean is also a member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his services to music and the community and, better yet, he has a Conspicuous Service Cross from leading the Band of the Royal Military College and a Centenary of Federation medal for his “outstanding contribution to musical life in Canberra”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

