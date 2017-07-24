Welsh / It’s all about vibrancy, says the prince of high-rise

CANBERRA developer Nick Georgalis’ sophisticated vision for the capital may explain Barnaby Joyce’s zeal on transplanting the heart of the city to the bush.

In a profile piece in the property section of “The Australian” Georgalis, Geocon’s founder, says: “When you think bush capital you think Akubras and R M Williams”.

According to “BRW”, the son of a carpenter is now Australia’s richest Greek under 40.

Georgalis says: “When you visit Rome, Paris and Athens, there’s a vibrancy about people living close together and providing high-rise apartment living in Canberra provides that vibrancy”.

FORMER Canberra broadcaster Mike Jeffreys’ comments on community stalwart Val Jeffrey captures the essence of the scores of tributes which have flowed since news broke of his passing, aged 82. Jeffreys who spoke often on air to the lifelong volunteer and short-term ACT MLA, described the unofficial Mayor of Tharwa as “a man of integrity and determination”.

WITH the Greens in all manner of strife nationally, the ACT branch is fighting a different but just as potentially damaging battle. The Canberra Greyhound Racing Club has begun defamation action against leader Shane Rattenbury over comments he made about having evidence of animal cruelty within the sport.

THE writing was on the wall even before the official unveiling in 2011 of the controversial public art the Belconnen owl. Dubbed “the penis”, the $400,000 sculpture has been daubed accordingly ever since. Finally, the ACT government has “twigged” and installed CCTV to deter further “artistic commentary”.

TEAM mates from the Raiders’ glory days, Laurie Daley, Mal Meninga and Ricky Stuart have featured heavily in the State-of-Origin wash-up. While Meninga is urging the soon to be out-of-contract Daley to stay on as coach, Stuart has called for the axing of the more contemporary Bruce besties Josh Dugan and Blake Ferguson. The NSW pair is in hot water over a marathon drinking session just days before the origin decider, won by Queensland.

STILL on green and Michael Matthews heads the list of Canberra sportspeople making headlines overseas after becoming only the third Aussie to wear the Tour de France green jersey. Matthews describes the past week as a “dream come true”.

CANBERRA Paralympian Cameron Crombie set a world record and smashed a PB in winning gold for Australia on the opening day of the World Para Athletics Championships in London. The volunteer firefighter’s victory in the men’s F38 shot put event, vindicates his switch to athletics from rowing after missing selection for Australia’s Paralympic squad last year.

NOT to be outdone, Nick Kyrgios has promised to be responsible when he shows off his latest “ride” to his Canberra mates. Just days after his early exit from Wimbledon, Nick splashed $180,000 on the 700-plus horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat which he “fell in love with and had to have”.

CANBERRA Hip-Hop duo Coda Conduct are riding a wave with the release of a new YouTube video and making it on to the music site Happy.com’s top five artists in the ACT list. The site raves over the the pair – Erica Mallett and Sally Coleman – describing them as: “Absolute queens. The hip hop mistresses are absolutely killing it. Their hilarious personalities and social commentary have earned them a regular place on Triple J”.

THE acquisition by local news/opinion site RiotAct of the Canberra business magazine “B2B” signals a shake up of the local media landscape. According to RiotACT co-owner Tim White, “B2B” is just the first step as “RiotACT is actively seeking to acquire additional media assets”.

A NEW voice has been added to the FM breakfast radio mix, with former SBS press gallery reporter David Sharaz joining Kristen and Wilko on MIX 106.3 as newsreader. Brisbane-raised Sharaz, who cut his radio teeth at 2CC, says: “When news breaks, I’ll be on it but when it’s not serious don’t be surprised if I’m talking about cats”. Sharaz has three cats, one of whom, “Robinson”, has 10,000 followers on Instagram.

