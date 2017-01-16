What’s on where for summer

Bright and early start for Canberra’s celebrations

WITH so much to celebrate on January 26, Canberra’s Australia Day events will start bright and early, says Adam Stankevicius, director of Events ACT.

The day will begin at 7am with an ActewAGL Great Aussie Day Breakfast and a kids’ concert at Commonwealth Park.

“At 10am, we officially welcome our newest Australian citizens, at the Citizenship and Flag Raising Ceremony hosted at Rond Terrace,” he says.

After 4pm kids can join in cricket activities, picnic games, a jumping castle, a giant slide, glitter tattoos and face painting.

This year, Events ACT is even bringing back the main stage and concert celebration at Regatta Point.

“From 4pm-9pm there will be loads of music, entertainment and fun for the whole family,” says Stankevicius.

“Topping off the celebrations, watch as Canberra’s skies come to life with a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm.”

Stankevicius says it’s important to join together and celebrate the diversity, uniqueness and strength of all Australians, for the growth and vision of our city and country.

“In Canberra, we take pride in hosting events to engage, inspire and bring the community together with positive spirit.

“The atmosphere at the Australia Day celebrations is fun, safe and family friendly.”

Canberra Australia Day schedule via act.australiaday.org.au

EXHIBITIONS

THE National Museum continues to explore the history of humanity through its major international exhibition “A History of the World in 100 Objects from the British Museum”. It questions, through two million years of human history, how people have shaped the world and how the world has shaped people. The exhibition runs until January 29.

FREE exhibition at the Museum of Australian Democracy in Old Parliament House, titled “Ajit Ninan: Cartoonist to the World’s Largest Democracy”, features provoking and influential political cartoons. Ajit Ninan is one of India’s best known cartoonists for his “Centrestage” series in India Today magazine and “Ninan’s World” in “The Times of India”.

THE National Gallery illustrates the horrors of World War I through the exhibition “Artists of the Great War”. It explores wartime propaganda, front-line experiences and remembrance through paintings, drawings and prints by war artists, with a special focus on Will Dyson. Free entry.

“ATHOL Shmith Fashion Photographs” will be on display at the National Library until July. Melbourne photographer Shmith was best-known for his elegant and bold, black and white prints.

AUTHOR-artist Jeannie Baker’s original works from her book “Circle” will be on display at Canberra Museum and Gallery until February 12. The book follows the migratory route of the Godwit from Alaska to Australia and NZ. Baker is well known for addressing a diverse range of issues in her work, such as sustainability and environment.

DAILY, the National Portrait Gallery will be running a free 30-minute tour of its collection from 11.30am. The tour explores the building and reveals background information on specific works and artists.

THE National Film and Sound Archive is in conversation with the Canberra Museum and Gallery’s “UNESCO Memory of the World” exhibition by complementing it with a daily screening of films. Each film has national and international significance, such as “The Story of the Kelly Gang” or documentaries on Eddie Mabo, James Cook and NZ’s Treaty of Waitangi.

AT the “Velocity: Vintage racing bikes” exhibition postman and cycling enthusiast, Peter Taylor, shares his large collection of vintage racing bikes. It ranges from rare post-World War II European bikes to an Australian bike used at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. The exhibitions will be at Canberra Museum and Gallery until March.

FOR the first time, a collection of more than 130 treasures from the Palace of Versailles is featured in the National Gallery of Australia. “Versailles: Treasures from the Palace” will be on display until April.

KIDS

OVER the summer holidays Questacon will be challenging the world of maths and computational thinking through hands-on experiences for the whole family. “Mathamazing” uncovers maths that underlies the world we live in and “Byte Wise” explores how computational thinking rules the modern world.

FREE over the school holidays, families can drop by the National Archives of Australia and play board games, complete puzzles or read books from the selection of Australian stories, until January 25.

THE National Library will host a daily family activity space called “Wordplay” until January 29. Children over the age of four and their carers can drop in and read, write, illustrate and imagine.

TUGGERANONG Library and Kippax Library is inviting children aged 10 and above to join its free “Lego brick one scoop challenge” on January 19. The challenge will test thinking skills when put under pressure.

SPORT

THE Women’s National Basketball is up to round 16 with the University of Canberra Capitals playing the Sydney University Flames at Southern Cross Stadium on January 26.

FOR baseball fans, Canberra Cavalry will be playing Brisbane Bandits at Narrabundah Ballpark, January 26-29.

