White: ACT’s fatality compo is ‘inadequate’

THE new proposed fatality compensation is manifestly inadequate given that the ACT remains the second most dangerous state in Australia, says UnionsACT.

“The ACT is one of the most dangerous places to work in Australia, and it is only fair that workplace fatality compensation should be at least the same as in NSW,” Mr White says.

“Workplace fatality compensation is paid to the family of a person who is killed at work. Unfortunately, this tragedy continues to be all too common in Canberra, despite the ACT being a small jurisdiction.”

Mr White says three workers have died in the ACT in the past eighteen months: a construction worker at the University of Canberra Hospital, a truck driver near Majura, and a track-work rider at Thoroughbred Park.

Under the ACT government’s Bill, the lives of private sector workers in Canberra would continue to be considered as worth less than private sector workers in NSW ($750,000).

“As a city completely surrounded by New South Wales, it is manifestly unjust that the ACT government wants to continue to value the lives of killed workers less than the NSW Government does,” Mr White says.

“Canberra’s unions hope that compassion prevails and that the Assembly increases the fatality compensation.”

