‘Windows into nature’ – a new art school for Canberra

THERE’S a new art school for Canberra, and it’s based in the world of nature.

The director and founder is artist and naturalist Julia Landford, who also established Wildlife and Botanical Artists in the ACT nearly 20 years ago.

The Lab will includes offerings for beginners to experienced artists and programs will combine scientific and artistic expertise, using equipment like microscopes, hand lenses and natural history objects for drawing reference. Scientific accuracy will be matched by perception of patterns and colours in nature, setting the stage for artworks which are ‘windows into nature’ and digital art will not be forgotten.

Canberra artist and educator Lesley Wallington will teach introductory and advanced courses on watercolour, colour theory and spirals in nature while artists Nilavan Adams and Halina Steele will teach botanical art classes at a range of levels.

Landford says she welcomes new and experienced artists to join programs and to attend events such as conversation evenings with guest speakers.

Canberra NatureArt Lab, M16 Artspace, in Griffith, Canberra. Courses and workshops start in early October, and bookings are now open through the website www.natureartlab.com.au

