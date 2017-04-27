Witnesses are urged to recount group assault

FOLLOWING the alleged assault of two men in the carpark of the Rose Cottage Inn in Gilmore last year (November 26), police are urging witnessed to come forward.

The two male victims were treated on the site.

At this stage in the investigation, police would like to speak with a number of additional witnesses in relation to this matter.

Police urge anyone who recognises themselves, or anyone else, in the CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 6039127. Information can be provided anonymously.

