Woden grass fires spark concern

AFTER six seperate grass fires were lit in the Woden area between October 16 to 18, police remind Canberra that the maximum penalty for deliberately lighting a bushfire is 15 years imprisonment.

Even though the fires were all extinguished quickly, ACT police say the smoke is a distraction to drivers and several fires close to the road have affected traffic.

ACT police say it’s not known how the fires have been lit, but it’s suspected they were deliberate.

Station sergeant Harry Hains urges the community to be aware that as the weather warms up, so does the propensity for fires to start and spread easily.

“Don’t throw your cigarette butts out the window or on the ground, and report any suspicious behaviour to police,” he says.

If anyone sees a fire call Emergency Triple Zero (000) immediately and ask for ACT Fire & Rescue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

