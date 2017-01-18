Woman allegedly assaulted in car park

LATE December last year (December 30), a woman was standing at a parking ticket machine in The Gungahlin Marketplace when she was allegedly assaulted by another woman.

The victim was standing at the parking ticket machine near the bottom of the escalators at about 5pm when another woman approached her.

The female had a short conversation with the victim before assaulting her, inflicting minor facial injuries. The victim fell to the ground and her glasses were knocked from her face. She then got up and fled the area towards the car wash.

Investigations are ongoing.

Information to 1800 333000 or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au and quote reference number 6052958.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

