Woman faces court in relation to Waugh murder

AFTER appearing in the Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday (March 7), a 26-year-old woman was extradited to Canberra and will face the ACT Magistrates Court this afternoon in relation to Eden Waugh’s murder in November, 2016.

The woman will be charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

NSW police arrested the woman at her home in Karabar this morning.

The murder occurred on November 3, 2016 in Windeyer Street, Watson.

Read: Two suspects linked to Watson murder

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

