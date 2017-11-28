A STATE Funeral Service will be held on Friday (December 1) to celebrate the life of Steve Doszpot, who passed away on Saturday after a battle with liver cancer. Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the State Funeral […]
Woman removed from car after Northbourne crash
A WOMAN was extricated from her car this morning (November 28) after a crash on the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Barry Drive, which allegedly involved two cars and a truck.
One woman doesn’t require medical treatment, but another woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
All emergency services have now departed the scene.
