Woman taken to hospital after kitchen fire

A 38-year-old woman has been treated by intensive care paramedics and taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in Fisher this afternoon (October 7).



Two children were also at the home at the Bendigo Street, but are uninjured.

The fire began when food caught alight on the stove and an ambulance and fire brigade called to help at about 2pm.



Two pumpers, the Breathing Apparatus Van and a commander attended the scene, extinguishing the fire and checking to ensure the fire has not spread to the roof.

Due to significant smoke throughout the house, the Hazardous Material Unit was also called to conduct atmospheric monitoring.

