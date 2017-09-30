WANNIASSA pharmacist Elise Apolloni is the Telstra ACT Business Woman of the Year. Over and above winning the prize award, she was also named ACT Entrepreneur of the Year and ACT Young Business Woman of […]
Woman trapped in crashed car
A WOMAN was trapped in vehicle following a two-car crash in Kingston this morning (September 30).
She was extricated by ACT Fire & Rescue and taken to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition, with minor injuries. Another female from the same vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. The male driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The collision was on the corner of Giles Street and Wentworth Avenue around 6am.
No comments yet.